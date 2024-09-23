There will be a fourth season of the TV series Industry

HBO has announced that the TV series Industry will also get a fourth season. And for those who follow the series, this is great news as the last episode of season three airs today.

The series is created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Four of the series' episodes have also been directed by Swedish Isabella Eklöf. The series is about a bunch of over-ambitious people in London competing for jobs at an investment bank with a brutal corporate culture. The series airs on Max if you missed the previous three seasons.