There will be a cheaper version of the Nintendo Switch 2, priced at only around 305 euros

The final price of Nintendo Switch 2 has not left buyers indifferent, much less that of its games in physical format. However, there is a way to save by buying this new console and that is by looking to Japan. Nintendo Switch 2 is cheaper there, on one condition.

The company has announced an additional region-locked edition (thank you, VGC) to the multi-region free edition that will cost "only" 49,980 yen, about 305 euros at current exchange rates. That means that games from other regions (PAL or NTSC) can't be used in it, so those who buy it are 100% dependent on Japan. It will not accept language changes to a language other than its own, nor will it accept the creation of non-Japanese accounts.

The price of the standard model is 69,980 yen, about 430 euros at the exchange rate, so bringing it from there is still affordable. However, it will only be on sale at My Nintendo Store Japan, not in shops, so speculating on them won't be easy.