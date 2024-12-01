There was no pay disparity between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

HQ

Unsubstantiated Wicked pay rumours set the internet ablaze earlier this week, with claims that Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the musical adaptation, was paid $15 million, while her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays the lead Elphaba, was given $1 million.

To clear things up, a Universal spokesperson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that this was nothing more than a baseless rumour. "Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked," the spokesperson said.

The exact figure isn't given, but we can imagine both actresses were paid a hefty sum. Wicked is already doing numbers at the box office, and the hype is already real for the second half of the story, which is set to arrive next year.