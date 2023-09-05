There was nearly a Grand Budapest Hotel musical

Wes Anderson has revealed that he was approached about making a musical out of his 2014 film The Grand Budapest Hotel. According to Anderson, songs had been recorded and there was an idea for a production that went past the concept stage.

Speaking to Vogue, Anderson said: "Somebody had an idea for The Grand Budapest Hotel that had some songs, and they recorded some demoed versions of them. They put it together but I don't know exactly what happened. I expect they take it to a group of investors and either they invest or they don't. I think it must have fizzled out. I don't actually remember."

"I don't think I've ever said, "Yes, you can do this," but I do think I've said, "Okay, let me know what happens next and I'll tell you whether I'm with you or not." But I think I would like to."

The Grand Budapest Hotel is often cited as one of Anderson's best films, and given its lighter tone it could be a musical if done the right way. Also, it could have gone terribly wrong, so part of me is glad it hasn't seen the light of day.

