There seems to be much less PS5 Digital Editions available

You're watching Advertisements

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are launching in November for €499, and regardless of which one of them you are planning to buy, there's also a cheaper option available. The disc-less 1440p console, Xbox Series S, costs €299, while the disc-less Digital Edition of PlayStation 5 costs €399. But if you are planning on buying the latter one, make sure to pre-order as it seems like it will be way harder to get one.

It is Ars Technica that has noted that Gamestop stores in the US seems to get roughly 20-25% Digital Edition and the rest standard PlayStation 5. Neither Gamestop nor Sony has left Ars Technica a comment, but they speculate that the Blu-ray reader should not cost $100 to produce, so perhaps Sony takes a bigger loss on the Digital Edition (Microsoft is also rumored to lose more money on Xbox Series S than X) compared to the standard one and thus rather sells more of it to increase profit margins.

It could also be that stores simply have ordered fewer Digital Editions as they want to be able to sell physical games. Either way, beware as it might be hard to get one.