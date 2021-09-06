There might not be any more Stardew Valley updates

HQ

It looks like Stardew Valley might've reached the end of its development cycle after years of support following its 2016 launch. The information comes via the game's creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone who recently spoke at the end of the Stardew Valley Cup, revealing that he is "focussed" on his next game.

In the stream, this is what Barone had to say: "I'm not saying there's going to be another Stardew Valley update. I don't even know at this point. Right now I am focused on my next game. So, we'll see."

There has been no mention as to what this next game would be, but during the stream, Barone did note that he may, "announce it fairly soon". Barone did however give us a few details on what to expect, mentioning that it will be another pixel game playing from a top-down perspective that is not a farming game - so probably not a Stardew Valley sequel.

Either way, despite Stardew Valley itself seemingly not getting any further support, we can at the very least look forward to the game making its Xbox Game Pass debut this fall.

Thanks, Eurogamer.