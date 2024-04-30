There might be two Fallout projects in development

HQ

Bethesda veteran Todd Howard is the man behind the studio's biggest games of the last 22 years (since The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind), and he knows more than anyone else about what they have in store. Recently he appeared on the Kinda Funny Gamescast and talked about the future of Fallout, with many people wanting a new game right now after getting their fill of the TV series, and judging from the somewhat cryptic statement, it sounds like there might be two Fallout projects in the works right now:

"I can't reveal it now, but here's our runway for Fallout: season two (of the show) is happening; what are we doing on mobile, what are we doing in 76, what are we doing with this thing, what are we doing with this other thing, when are these landing. Again, if I could snap my fingers and have them all out and ready, I would, but the main thing is, how do we deliver these at a high-quality level? That's always the most important."

Whatever the project, however, it seems that the series will continue to be set in the US, and Howard has no plans to change that:

"My view is, part of the Fallout schtick is on the Americana naivety. For us right now, it's okay to acknowledge some of those other areas, but our plan is to predominantly keep it in the US.

It's okay to leave mystery or questions. What is happening in Europe? What is happening here? I think those are good things. In Elder Scrolls, everybody wants to kind of go to these other specific lands, and I think I'm known for saying the worst thing you can do to a mysterious land is remove the mysteriousness."

Finally, he also took the opportunity to praise the acclaimed Fallout: New Vegas, which was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which is a game many people think Bethesda has treated a bit strangely over the years:

"First, I'll say they did an amazing job with New Vegas. I will say Feargus [Urquhart], who runs Obsidian, is absolutely one of my favorite people in the video game industry. He's been around for so many decades, has done so many things and has seen it all. They did a fantastic job. I can't speak to things that we're doing with the franchise in the future, obviously, but New Vegas is a very, very important game to us and our fans."

He admits, however, that Bethesda likes to avoid talking about the ending of New Vegas because there are several and none is explicitly canon, but confirms that at least parts of season two will be set in the city:

"Obviously, season two is going to be featuring some of New Vegas and we're careful about maintaining the key events of that game and the great content in it. It is obviously difficult to deal with when you're going back to an area where a game had multiple endings. We have some answers there, but it's hard to sort of canonise or say, this is exactly how that game ended. So, whenever we can I like to avoid it, like, don't refute anything that happened, be careful when you're specific about what happened. We want that game and what the players did to be their reality and true."