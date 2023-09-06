There may be no DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was spied as a potential Game of the Year before it was even released. Since it launched, fans have been hoping for more, even after spending hundreds of hours in Hyrule.

Sadly, it seems Nintendo doesn't have any plans for DLC. In a new Famitsu interview, producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi spoke about the game's future, stating that nothing is in the works.

"There are no plans to release additional content at this time ... I feel like I've done everything I can to create games in that world," said Aonuma. Though, the producer did say there's a chance of a return to Hyrule. "Whether it's a sequel or a new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I'd be happy if you could look forward to it."

So there might not be an expansion or DLC, but it seems that we might not be done with this version of Hyrule yet.