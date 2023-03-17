There is still hope for Season 2 of Willow

HQ

A few days ago, it was reported that Willow had been cancelled after its first season on Disney+. This led to many fans of the series (including yours truly) becoming a little disappointed, as it was nice to see the streaming service exploring something other than Marvel or Star Wars.

While we definitely won't be getting any more Willow soon, the series' creator Jon Kasdan has now taken to Twitter to squash this report and to announce that Willow is not dead in the water. Rather it's on a hiatus while it navigates the world and scheduling of Hollywood.

Kasdan stated: "The truth is less splashy, but here it is: A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year. With all the tv and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor's availability without a clear sense of when you're going to need them again. It's further trivialised by the simple reality that the scripts we've been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists."

Kasdan then picks up and adds: "If you're asking what this means for you as a viewer, or me as the creator, here's what I think it means: Due to forces much larger and more intricate than I would ever pretend to fully understand, production of streaming shows is slowing down across the entire industry, and Willow won't resume filming in the next 12 months.

"But here's what's equally true: with the enthusiastic and unwavering support of Lucasfilm and Disney, we've developed and written what we hope is a brain-meltingly fun, richer, darker and better Volume II, which builds on the characters and story of our first eight chapters (The Wyrm survives!)."

The lengthy post continues and adds that Willow Season 2 isn't entering into pre-production yet either, but that this "absolutely" doesn't mean the second season won't be made.

What a relief. Long live the world of Willow.