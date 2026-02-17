There is one notable omission when Metal Gear Solid 4 returns in August

HQ

For those who wanted to play Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, there was only one way to do so: buy a PlayStation 3 and then purchase the game for it. It isn't even available to play via the cloud.

Fortunately, it was confirmed last week that it will be released for modern formats later this year, when the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 compilation arrives in August for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. However, it is not the entire game that is being re-released. Kotaku has now pointed out an interesting detail on the game's official website, where we can read:

"Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots - Master Collection Version of the Patriots does not include Metal Gear Online."

We're not particularly surprised, as this multiplayer mode was never very popular and was criticized at the time for both Konami's cumbersome solutions and imbalance. Furthermore, removing old multiplayer modes from re-releases is a very common practice.

What do you think about this? Is it a deal-breaker for you, or could you not care less?