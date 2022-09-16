"There is not a limb that cannot be chopped up" in Wanted: Dead

HQ

It's not often you encounter a game as unashamedly unoriginal as Wanted: Dead. Described as a "love letter to the sixth generation on console games," the upcoming action let's you play as Lt. Hannah Stone, chopping or shooting your way through countless enemies all the while listening to some wacky banter from a colourful cast of characters. Just like in the good old days.

Wanted: Dead is being developed as a collaboration between Swiss-based 110 Industries and Japanese Soleil, the latter having plenty of experience in the action hack 'n slash genre. During Gamescom we spoke to the game's creative director, Sergei Kolobashkin, and he told us that "there is not a limb that cannot be chopped up in this game." That doesn't mean you are only restricted to swordplay though.

"At the start of each mission, Hannah has her primary weapon, which is a rifle. And she can then pick up new weapons from fallen enemies. The sword stays the same, and the handgun stays the same, because the handgun in our game, which is quite unique for the genre, is actually part of the melee combat. It's not for the shooting. It's more for connecting combos together with the sword. There is also an unlockable rifle, you can get by beating the high score at the shooting range at the Police HQ which is the hub area. So, there is a shitload of weapons in the game," Kolobashkin told us.

Besides the intense combat the game also stands out with its wacky story and its colourful cast of characters. The voice acting and cutscenes were directed by Stafanie Joosten, known for her role as Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. This time she gets to talk as the game features plenty of dialogue and overall a very varied presentation, Sergei Kolobashkin explains:

"The idea was to make a hack-and-slash game and mix it with a shooter. Make it as quirky as possible. And I really hope we have achieved that. Wanted: Dead features a bunch of mini games, and it has lot of visual styles in it. It even has full motion video cutscenes, as the cooking show we created especially for the project. Stefanie [Joosten] stars as the chef in the cooking show and also as the same character in the game. So, you'll see her in the flesh and in CG. We also have incredible anime cutscenes for flashbacks, and overall, the game has a huge and varied visual language."

If you are curious about Wanted: Dead you can watch our interview with Sergei and Stefanie below. The video also features a look at the gameplay giving you a taste of the action you can expect when the game launches on February 14 next year on PC, Xbox and PlayStation for both current and last gen.