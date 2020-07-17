There is no Ultimate Team in UFC 4

You're watching Advertisements

Ultimate Team is a very popular mode that is also lucrative for EA, and one could imagine it would be a staple in UFC 4, that was announced last week. As it turns out, however, this won't happen. It turns out it wasn't popular in the previous games and the creative director Brian Hayes says:

"Ultimate Team, as a concept, has struggled to fit and resonate in the context of MMA. We spent lots of time and resources in UFC 2 and UFC 3 to make it fun and engaging, but the feedback we received directly and through player data was that it still isn't as engaging as we intended for it to be.

Lots of people played it and some still do-but the large majority of our fans prefer to spend their time elsewhere. That fact is loud and clear through our game data and couldn't be ignored."

And instead of trying to force this microtransaction ridden mode down the throat of the players, EA decided to just remove it and use the resources for something else instead:

"So we made the decision to refocus those resources toward new features and updates we hope all our players will enjoy."

This sounds like the right decision to us. EA Sports UFC 4 launches on August 14 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, how stoked are you for this one?