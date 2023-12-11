There is no singleplayer content in development for Halo Infinite

HQ

We really loved the Halo Infinite campaign, which brought much of the things we loved with Halo back, all while also expanding the concept in new and interesting ways. But there still was a couple of things that we missed, like having more different biomes and seasons.

And unfortunately, it seems like we will have to learn to live without it in the future as well. In an interview with the Kinda Funny Xcast podcast, Halo Community Director Brian Jarrad revealed that there is nothing in development, which of course means we shouldn't expect anything:

"I'll be honest, we have nothing to announce today regarding any campaign content for Infinite. I'll even go a step further and tell you that right now there's nothing in active development on that front."

Jarrad also explained that 343 Industries made the decision a year ago to only focus on multiplayer:

"We made the decision just over a year ago, to really double-down on improving the multiplayer product."

Were you still hoping we eventually would get more Halo Infinite singleplayer content, or was this the right call from the studio, as it means more focus on multiplayer (and possibly singleplayer for the next game in the franchise)?

Thanks Pure Xbox