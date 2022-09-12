HQ

While Ubisoft hasn't actually shown off any gameplay for Assassin's Creed Mirage just yet, we have been gifted with a cinematic trailer dedicated to the game, all during this past weekend's Ubisoft Forward. Within that trailer, everything seems to be more rooted in realism and a little bit away from the mythology that has coined recent games in the series, at least until right at the end when something unusual and spooky made an appearance.

During an interview we did with narrative director Sarah Beaulieu (which you can see below), we asked about what this creature is and how it will affect gameplay, if at all.

"What you saw is also part of the back to the roots statement, which is we brought back...," said Beaulieu. "The memory corridors were there all along in Assassin's Creed, we've brought back the feather that you may have seen in the trailer too, and this creature that you saw is really much part of the Arabic mythology. It's a jinn, or a genie, as we call it in Arabic, it's a genie. But, it's part of the very specific moment that is the memory corridor."

Beaulieu continued, "Just to be clear about that, there is no mythology in Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's a very specific creature with a very specific meaning that you will get to know when you play the game and get to experience the story for yourself."

As for when you can look forward to playing Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has not yet attached an exact date to the title, and only revealed that it will arrive in 2023.