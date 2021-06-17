There Is No Light, a horror-inspired action-adventure game, has received a demo on Steam

Steam Next Fest kicked off yesterday, and it introduced hundreds of demos for exciting titles launching within the near future. One intriguing-looking game to receive a demo during the event is There Is No Light, a horror-inspired action-adventure game that is brutally difficult like the Souls series. This new demo features three locations, a mini-boss, and a main boss for you to get a feel for its combat and world.

The game's Steam description reads: "There Is No Light is a brutal action-adventure set in a grim underground world ruled by the mysterious Church of the Great Hand. Blast your way through the hordes of enemies, fight dangerous bosses and explore the world the way you want."

No release date has been set for There Is No Light, but it's planned to launch on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in Q4 2021.