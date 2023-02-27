There is no end in sight for The Mandalorian

HQ

With the third season of The Mandalorian arriving this week on Disney+, series writer, producer, and occasional director, Jon Favreau has recently been involved in all kinds of press junkets, and in the spirit of this, during an interview with Total Film, he touched upon what the plans are for series' finale - of which there are none yet.

When asked about whether we're getting to an endpoint for the series, Favreau stated:

"No, I don't - I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Long story short, if seeing Mando and Grogu tearing up the galaxy is your jam, expect plenty more of this type of action in the future.