Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | A Plague Tale: Requiem
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      There is already a script for a The Flash sequel

      It was written by Aquaman's writer.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      There are still a ton of questions surrounding The Flash movie. Will it be released? What will happen to lead actor Ezra Miller, who could be facing criminal charges? How will it change the DC Extended Universe amid this array of restructuring? Needless to say, there are a bunch of issues and problems to solve regarding just this first solo movie, but that hasn't seemed to have stopped DC from preparing a sequel.

      As stated in a report from The Hollywood Reporter, it's noted that there is already a script for a sequel to The Flash, and that it was penned by the writer behind Aquaman, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

      It's said that the script has been prepared in case the movie "does well" when it debuts on June 23, 2023. However, this is surely dependent on the proceedings revolving around Miller as well. Either way, hopefully it won't be too long until we know what the future holds for The Flash.

      There is already a script for a The Flash sequel


      Loading next content