Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

There is a Witcher 3 easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

And Johnny Silverhand lets you know when you've found it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For those paying attention and digging around in Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion Phantom Liberty, there is a hidden little treat in the game, namely an Easter Egg that pays homage to a former CD Projekt Red title. This Easter Egg is a small declaration of love to the developer's previous blockbuster game The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

In the mission "My Reflection" you come into contact with a seemingly ordinary wall phone, and if you later visit the same phone after finding a note with a phone number on it further into the game, magic happens. When you dial the phone number, you hear the title music from The Witcher 3. But it doesn't stop there, because when the music plays, Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand responds with a cheerful smile and a thumbs up, praising you for your discovery. And yes, Easter Eggs may be utterly pointless, but they are so much fun to run into. They evoke nostalgia and memories of a bygone era and sometimes even the desire to revisit an old game.

Cyberpunk 2077

Thanks, Game Rant.

Related texts



Loading next content