There is a Witcher 3 easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

For those paying attention and digging around in Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion Phantom Liberty, there is a hidden little treat in the game, namely an Easter Egg that pays homage to a former CD Projekt Red title. This Easter Egg is a small declaration of love to the developer's previous blockbuster game The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

In the mission "My Reflection" you come into contact with a seemingly ordinary wall phone, and if you later visit the same phone after finding a note with a phone number on it further into the game, magic happens. When you dial the phone number, you hear the title music from The Witcher 3. But it doesn't stop there, because when the music plays, Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand responds with a cheerful smile and a thumbs up, praising you for your discovery. And yes, Easter Eggs may be utterly pointless, but they are so much fun to run into. They evoke nostalgia and memories of a bygone era and sometimes even the desire to revisit an old game.

Thanks, Game Rant.