There is a "rough roadmap" for further seasons of Wednesday

While the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday only debuted on Netflix on November 23 (which was fittingly a Wednesday), no doubt anyone who has sat down and binged the series is wondering about whether there are plans to continue it further with extra seasons.

Speaking with Collider, showrunner Alfred Gough touched on this matter a tad, and revealed that expanding the spinoff has already been thought about.

"Yes. When you're first pitching the show, you wanna know that there are multiple seasons in it, so you wanna make sure that, whatever you're doing, we've laid out what a potential Season 2 could look like," said Gough. "But then, you leave yourself open to see how people react to the first season, how they're reacting to certain storylines, and how they're reacting to certain characters. It's a roadmap, where I know how to get there on the interstates, but there might be some fun back roads that we can explore, as well."

