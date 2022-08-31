There is a chance we might get another Capcom vs. SNK

HQ

Capcom and SNK used to dominate the 2D fighting-scene during the 90's and were fierce competitors, until they joined forces and released SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters Clash back in 1999 and Capcom vs. SNK one year later. While the latter wasn't the best game, it was still a huge hit and got a master piece sequel in 2001 called Capcom vs. SNK 2.

The last main project these two companies released was SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos for the arcade and Neo Geo in 2003 and finally SVC: Card Fighters DS for Nintendo DS in 2006. Since then, the two companies hasn't really done anything together.

But during the EVO fighting game tournament, which had been resting two years because of the pandemic, Capcom and SNK released a joint statement with artwork from their games. And this really brought memories back to life, and fortunately, it seems like the two companies are interested in doing something together again.

Speaking to VGC, the creator of King of Fighters XV, Yauyuki Oda said this about a potential Capcom vs. SNK 3:

"Definitely in the future, that's something that I think everybody on all sides, in both parties, are interested in making a reality. Especially after we saw the reaction to the [EVO posters]... it helped us reconfirm that that is probably one of the most wanted things from the fighting game community across the entire world."

So... let's keep our fingers crossed, shall we?