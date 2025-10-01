There is a chance that Bloober Team is acquired by an industry giant in the future

HQ

Considering the recent massive acquisition announcement surrounding EA, it has become very clear that each and every video game company is open for acquisition if the price is right. So, considering one of the hottest horror developers on the market is Bloober Team, is there a future, perhaps a near one, where the Polish developer is brought into the portfolio of a larger company?

This was a question posed to the developer during a call as reported by Polish Stockwatch. Bloober was asked if there is any chance they would be taken over in the future, perhaps even by Tencent, to which the elusive "management" replied with the following (after translation).

"Many industry players are interested in Bloober Team. We currently remain independent, but we are not ruling anything out."

So while it seems like Bloober Team will continue to operate of its own volition for the foreseeable future, there is a chance that it could eventually be acquired by a bigger shark.