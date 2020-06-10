There are two new Metal Slug games coming in 2020

Metal Slug was a must-play game in arcades around the world when those venues were a thing and most gaming fans know about it. It was somewhat forgotten, however, and now it's just a licence for retro collections and compilations. That is, until this year 2020, because SNK has big plans for Metal Slug, involving both, adults and kids.

Korean media reports (via Siliconera) that two new Metal Slug Games are coming in 2020. The first one is a mobile game described as a "2D side-scrolling card-type game" targeting younger audiences. The development process on this one is 80% completed. The second one is a pure Metal Slug game, with fast-paced run and gun mechanics. SNK expects to bring players in their 30s and 40s back with this one.

There is a third game in development as well. A licenced project in the hands of Tecent's owned Timi Studio. Do you think that Metal Slug could be relevant in the present time?