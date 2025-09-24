There are strong Legend of Zelda vibes in the Demi and the Fractured Dream reveal trailer

While some might be waiting for Nintendo to dig out a new Legend of Zelda title, there are plenty of developers working on old-school action adventure games filled with dungeons and beautiful worlds to explore. Take Yarn Owl's Demi and the Fractured Dream, for example.

You play as Demi, who finds themselves drawn to adventure by a mysterious voice from beyond. Using the powers of the Void, which also just so happens to be cursing you, you'll have to journey across kingdoms to slay great beasts.

A little Legend of Zelda, a little Shadow of the Colossus, then. Either way, it sounds like a lot of fun if it can be as impressive as it looks in the trailer below. Demi and the Fractured Dream is available to wishlist now, and is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.