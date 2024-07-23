There are still no plans for a Marvel and DC movie crossover

HQ

Now that the Mutants are finally making their entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the next major crossovers that people would no doubt love to see is one where rival comic companies Marvel and DC collide.

Considering Marvel is owned by Disney and DC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, two also competing production companies, it does seem very unlikely that two would come together and develop a crossover film, but as with anything, you should never say never, something Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige also believes in.

Speaking on a Marvel x DC crossover to Collider, Feige added, "I mean, I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it. I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, 'Never! We'd never be able to do that.' We'll never say never, but no, no plans."

Long story short, if it isn't in the plans in the immediate future, it's probably not something we'll see before the end of the decade, and likely isn't something we'll see much sooner after that either, especially if Marvel continues to be a box office titan and DC gets its house in order with James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe plans.