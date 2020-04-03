There are plenty of free games to enjoy this weekend

It's time to once again round up all the free gaming offered to you this weekend. Just as last week, Ubisoft has stepped up and is offering Rayman Legend for free over here until 15:00 (CEST) today. Bethesda also has a nice offer with The Elder Scrolls Online being available at no cost for all formats - PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One - until April 13 (on Steam until April 6).

If you stay on Steam then WW2 multiplayer FPS Days of War is free to play all weekend, too.

Epic has their usual weekly freebies, this time with Totally Reliable Delivery Service free until April 8. And that's just the start, as Drawful 2, Gone Home, and Hob can all be claimed at no cost until April 9.

Microsoft has their Free Play Days and this week they are offering Monster Energy Supercross 3 and WWE 2K20 for everyone with Xbox Live Gold.

Starting at 6pm BST today, Call of Duty: Warzone players can also play parts of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's multiplayer for free (more details can be found here).

Finally, just as last week, Nintendo still have their Arms offer available (until Monday) for everybody with Switch Online. Just download and play.