It has been revealed in an earnings call between Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company's investors that there are now 1.8 billion active Apple devices. As reported on by The Verge, this number is up 115 million devices from what Apple reported during the same time last year, as it was at 1.65 billion then.

According to the report, Apple considers a device "active" as long as it has engaged with an Apple service within the past 90 days, meaning the 1.8 billion statistic should cover a list of Apple's hardware and not just iPhones (even though these will likely make up the bulk as the one billionth active iPhone was reported a year ago).

In the earnings call, it was also noted that Apple has had a record-breaking quarter, with Q1 2022 bringing in $123.9 billion in revenue and $34.6 billion in profits. The unbelievable part is that iPhones accounted for $71.63 billion of the revenue figure alone.