There are no plans for DLC, New Game+ or romances in Star Wars Zero Company right now

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Recently, Star Wars Zero Company's developer Bit Reactor hosted a Q&A on the game's Discord, giving fans the chance to ask their most pertinent questions ahead of the game's release next month. A lot of questions were thrown Bit Reactor's way, and while some answers may disappoint fans who wanted to hear confirmation of more Zero Company coming after the initial release, there is still plenty to get excited about.

Bit Reactor compiled all the answers in a big post on Steam. There, the developers went into a lot of detail on the game's customisation features, as well as its cinematic narrative and expansive strategic gameplay. A playthrough of the main campaign is set to take around 30-40 hours according to Bit Reactor, and the game also features up to 20 Operatives for us to customise and hopefully keep alive through our missions in the Clone Wars.

On the flip side, there were some things that were confirmed not to be on Bit Reactor's priority list right now. Sorry folks, we can't romance the Twi'lek Runa Blask, nor anyone else on our squad for that matter. There is a Bonds system, but it won't let us pick a partner in a romantic sense. Also, there will be no official modding support, or New Game+ at launch. These features, like DLC, could arrive later down the road, but understandably Bit Reactor right now is focusing on getting the game ready for launch.

Star Wars Zero Company arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 27th of August.