There are no plans for a Sinners sequel

HQ

Ryan Coogler's Sinners is seen as one of the stand-out hit movies of the year so far. With it being an original film, one that has impressed audiences and pulled in box office gold, you'd think that ideas for a sequel are floating around in the ether.

But, Coogler doesn't appear to have any plans to give the Smokestack twins any more time on screen. Speaking to Ebony, Coogler said that he never thought about making a sequel for the movie while he was initially creating it.

"I've been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that," said the Black Panther and Creed director. "I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique."

"I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention."

So, don't expect to see another Sinners movie in theatres anytime soon. Considering how many people perish in the original film, too, it's probably for the best we're not looking at a sequel.