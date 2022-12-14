There are no plans for a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw

The next Fast & Furious film is supposed to be the last main entry in the long-running franchise, at least with the current cast and production crew. This has left many fans wondering what is up next for the franchise, that is probably way too lucrative to abandon completely.

One possible solution seemed to be a sequel to the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw that premiered in 2019, but apparently that is not in the cards at Universal.

In an interview with ComicBook.net the film's producer, Kelly McCormick, reveals that while he would love to make a sequel, it's not going to happen - at least not in the short run.

"We would love to [do a sequel], but there's no conversations at this time," says McCormick.

At least Fast X is going to be split into two movies, and with a female led spin-off movie also in production, there is still quite a lot to look forward to for fans of the high-octane action series.