Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Potion Craft
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

      There are no plans for a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw

      It seems that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are not going to team up again for a sequel to the Fast & Furious spin-off.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      The next Fast & Furious film is supposed to be the last main entry in the long-running franchise, at least with the current cast and production crew. This has left many fans wondering what is up next for the franchise, that is probably way too lucrative to abandon completely.

      One possible solution seemed to be a sequel to the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw that premiered in 2019, but apparently that is not in the cards at Universal.

      In an interview with ComicBook.net the film's producer, Kelly McCormick, reveals that while he would love to make a sequel, it's not going to happen - at least not in the short run.

      "We would love to [do a sequel], but there's no conversations at this time," says McCormick.

      At least Fast X is going to be split into two movies, and with a female led spin-off movie also in production, there is still quite a lot to look forward to for fans of the high-octane action series.

      Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

      Related texts



      Loading next content