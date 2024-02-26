There are no plans for a Rainbow Six: Siege sequel

HQ

If you've seen the recent trend of certain live service games getting sequels and then seemingly fumbling the landing and wondering if Ubisoft will ever try something similar with Rainbow Six: Siege, we have some good news for you.

Speaking at the Six Invitational 2024 in Sao Paulo over the weekend, the creative director of the game, Alexander Karpazis, has said that Siege doesn't need a sequel, that the game engine is strong and very capable of continuing to expand the title, and that he sees no benefit it attempting what other games have failed at by looking to a sequel.

As transcribed by PC Gamer, "The idea of switching engines to something that can be off-the-shelf ready simply doesn't answer the needs of a really competitive and demanding game like Siege.

"I'm not going to name names, but you see games that did go through sequels and just completely drop the ball because they have to remake every single thing that they did in that first game. It can be really frustrating, really costly, and in the end, it doesn't even give you anything that was a benefit. If you know what you have to begin with, and you build it up, that is where we see success. And that is where we know we can take Siege into the future."

Karpazis also commented on how Ubisoft intends to avoid the necessity of developing a sequel. "I can confidently say that we have probably one of the best engines in the world when it comes to live PvP shooters. The team is incredible, and we have a huge engine pipeline team that every single month incrementally improves the way that we can deliver content faster, more robust, more stable, hopefully as much as possible. We really do know that this is a game that can last forever with the people and the talent and the tools that we have today."

Do you think this is a good idea to stick with the current Siege engine and platform or do you think the game would benefit from transitioning to a sequel running on an improved engine?