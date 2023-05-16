Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pentiment

There are no plans for a Pentiment sequel according to the game's director

But he does hope that the game can inspire new ideas in the space of narrative adventures.

HQ

While it might not have had the same buzz around it as God of War: Ragnarök and Elden Ring, Pentiment was one of 2022's big critical hits, especially in the space of narrative adventure games. Of course, when something proves to be popular, people want more from it.

However, according to the game's director, it seems Pentiment is a one and done type deal. Over on Josh Sawyer's Tumblr page, when asked if there were any ideas for a direct or spiritual sequel, he said the following:

"I have no plans to make any sort of sequel, spiritual or otherwise, for Pentiment. I always intended it as a stand alone story. It may inspire ideas (hopefully not just for me!) in the future, but I'm happy with where we've left it."

Sadly then, it seems we won't be getting a sequel to Pentiment. Still, there's something to be said about games not being franchised just because they're successful. Sometimes it can be satisfying to know a diamond in the rough is just going to be that.

Pentiment

