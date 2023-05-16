There are no plans for a Pentiment sequel according to the game's director

HQ

While it might not have had the same buzz around it as God of War: Ragnarök and Elden Ring, Pentiment was one of 2022's big critical hits, especially in the space of narrative adventure games. Of course, when something proves to be popular, people want more from it.

However, according to the game's director, it seems Pentiment is a one and done type deal. Over on Josh Sawyer's Tumblr page, when asked if there were any ideas for a direct or spiritual sequel, he said the following:

"I have no plans to make any sort of sequel, spiritual or otherwise, for Pentiment. I always intended it as a stand alone story. It may inspire ideas (hopefully not just for me!) in the future, but I'm happy with where we've left it."

Sadly then, it seems we won't be getting a sequel to Pentiment. Still, there's something to be said about games not being franchised just because they're successful. Sometimes it can be satisfying to know a diamond in the rough is just going to be that.