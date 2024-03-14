There are no physical copies of Unicorn Overlord left in Japan

HQ

It looks like the new from Vanillaware and Atlus is doing really well. Unicorn Overlord is not only a great game (in the review, we explain why), but also the sales are going pretty well, at least according to the physical market in Japan (remembering that it will never come to PC).

The Japanese gamers have massively embraced the game at launch, to the point where there is not a single physical copy left for sale in the whole country. A somewhat dramatic situation (in Japan they are strong advocates of physical games) to the point that Atlus has had to issue an official statement apologising and promising a new print run as soon as possible.

Atlus has not announced when it expects retailers to receive a new shipment of physical copies or when the game will be back in stock in Japan in general. Atlus has also not indicated whether the game has failed to hit shops or whether it has underestimated the interest in Vanillaware's latest release.

Of course, if you live in Japan and own Unicorn Overlord, you already have an even more valuable treasure on your hands.

Thanks, Siliconera.