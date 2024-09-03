There are no official titles, but the Australian games regulatory board has classified the two upcoming Xbox Transformers games

HQ

Recently we've been talking about two games in the Transformers franchise that Microsoft is secretly preparing, although it was all based on more or less reliable rumours. Today, however, we've had confirmation that both projects are real, thanks to the Australian games regulatory board (ACB), which has listed two new registrations and classifications for these games.

The projects (here and here), referred to simply as "Transformers", have a PG (Parental Guide) rating and include scary scenes and online interactivity. One of them also adds "moderate violence" in the description. One version is called "Original" and the other "Modified", although it is not yet clear how they differ.

According to insider eXtas1s on Twitter/X, some of Activision's past titles in the franchise have also changed their keys on Steam.

None of these projects have been released by Microsoft so far, but their ratings suggest that an official announcement is imminent.