There Are No Ghosts at The Grand will be split into three chapters, with Chapter 3 arriving "towards the end of next year"

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Developer Friday Sundae has been very firm and clear about its launch timeline for There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, noting the game would be debuting sometime in 2026. As we're not into the final third of the calendar year, and since there is still not a firm launch date in mind, you might be wondering if this is still the plan? It is. In fact, we had the chance to speak with creative director Anil Glendinning once again at Gamescom to get even more information about the upcoming title and what its release plans truly look like.

To begin with, Glendinning explained There Are No Ghosts at The Grand will be split into three 'Chapters' as part of its Early Access/Game Preview journey. The first will be aligned with the arrival at the end of the year, and it will then be followed by Chapter 2 likely sometime in the first quarter of 2027, before Chapter 3 is targeting the end of 2027.

"With Early Access, players will be able to play the story in a linear way. So we'll have Chapter 1 dropping in December, and then in the first quarter, I suppose, of 2027, Chapter 2, and then towards the end of next year, the final chapter, Chapter 3."

Glendinning does add Chapter 1 will be quite a considerable experience, offering 22 missions (or episodes) to play through, "which wraps up a lot of mysteries, a lot of questions, and a lot of answers. And by the end of that, you'll discover why there are no ghosts at The Grand."

We also touched on whether Chapter 3 would align with the end of the Early Access journey and the game making its full 1.0 arrival, to which Glendinning told us, "yes, I think that's probably fair to say."

With launch still slated for December 2026, we also probed about an exact date, to which Glendinning signed off with: "When we say an exact date, it's likely to be the first week or so of that. But it's really important, I think, particularly for indie devs, to pay close attention to what else is releasing around that period, so you can find a nice time slot. So a little bit closer to the time when we can find a nice landing spot for the game, that's when we'll kind of drop it in December. But we know people are going to be super busy in December with that little thing called Christmas and that other little thing called Grand Theft Auto."

Check out the full, and locally subtitled, interview with Glendinning below for more information and news on There Are No Ghosts at The Grand.