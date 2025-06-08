There Are No Ghosts at The Grand is a supernatural musical adventure coming in 2026

During the Xbox Games Showcase, developer Friday Sundae appeared to present and fully announce its upcoming narrative-driven, supernatural musical adventure, There Are No Ghosts at The Grand.

This title is set in a peaceful and charming British seaside town, where players take on the role of an individual who after inheriting a dilapidated and crumbling hotel are tasked with repairing and returning the building back to its former glory during the day, all while dealing with pesky visitors from the "other side" during the night.

Yep, the idea of this game is to combine life-sim elements, be it using power tools to fix the hotel to placing furniture in the way that suits you, with a more action-oriented ghost-battling set up, where specialised tools are used to deal with the creatures that haunt the hotel's hallways.

This might already pique your interest, but it's worth knowing that the game goes a step further by introducing a timed system where players have only 30 days and 30 nights to renovate the building before supernatural forces claim it and the protagonist. Adding to this is the musical element that reflects the many characters that you will meet throughout the journey, with this leading to personalised songs performed in ska, jazz, punk, and other styles.

The official description about the game adds: "In There are No Ghosts at the Grand, players will inherit a crumbling English hotel and restore it by day while battling ghosts by night. They have exactly 30 days and 30 nights to renovate the crumbling building before it...or something else...claims them. With a sardonic cat, a talking power tool, and a twisting supernatural plot, this is a spooky, cozy, musical mystery unlike any other."

Speaking about making this project, game director and writer Anil Glendinning stated: "There Are No Ghosts at the Grand is not a traditional musical in the musical theatre sense. It's more like a cool, dusty album of British ska and punk songs from the 1980s that you find in your dad's record collection."

There Are No Ghosts at The Grand is slated to debut on at least PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2026. The official list of supported platforms will be revealed in full at a later date, but we do know that the game will arrive as a day one addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and that it will utilise Xbox Play Anywhere too.