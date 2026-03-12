There Are No Ghosts at The Grand gets live-action music video

HQ

One of the most anticipated indie productions planned for 2026 is There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, a musical and supernatural adventure with life-sim elements that is being developed by the small British team of Friday Sundae.

We were first introduced to the game last year, in a reveal that caught the attention of many, all before we had a chance to speak with co-founder Anil Glendinning during our time at Gamescom. Now it's time to talk about the title once more, as during the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, a live-action music video based on the game has been shared.

The premise of this video is to spotlight further just how important music is to the wider There Are No Ghosts at The Grand experience. The video is called Skeletons in the Closet, and it's being shared just as another cast member has been announced for the game.

We now know that Marcia Richards will be joining the title as the character of Lily. Richards is known as a vocalist and songwriter based in London who has been working with the band The Skints, and speaking about joining There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, she adds:

"I love playing Lily. She's funny, feisty, optimistic, but also vulnerable, uncertain, and trying her best to hold this not-haunted hotel together when Chris, the player character, suddenly appears. Her songs are amazing, and it's been so much fun getting to know all the twists and turns in her story."

What we don't know is when There Are No Ghosts at The Grand will launch, other than 2026, but if you do want to check out the game today, there is a demo available on Steam.