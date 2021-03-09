There are no future plans for Looney Tunes' Pepe Le Pew

You're watching Advertisements

Warner Bros. has seemingly put the controversial skunk, Pepe Le Pew to rest after scrubbing him from the upcoming Space Jam sequel and deciding that there are no future plans for the character, as The Hollywood Reporter has stated.

The news comes shortly after the character found itself in the fining line again after New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow released a tweet saying that "Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner had made its decision on Pepe Le Pew over a year ago, when it was decided that the French skunk would not be returning for any future TV shows. Considering Pepe Le Pew is often seen in the cartoon pursuing a black cat with a white stripe in a frequently forceful manner, you can see how this decision came about.

With Space Jam 2 set to release as soon as July 23 in the UK, it will be interesting to see if a different character is set to take the skunk's place in the major motion picture.