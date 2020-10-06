English
Monster Hunter Stories

There are no current plans to bring Monster Hunter Stories to the Switch

Players shouldn't fear though as Stories 2 stands independently from a narrative perspective, despite being based within the same universe.

Recently we were able to catch up with Ryozo Tsujimoto and Yasunori Ichinose to talk about the upcoming titles - Monster Hunter: Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - which will both be launching on the Nintendo Switch next year.

During this discussion, we asked whether the original Stories from the 3DS would be making its way over to the Nintendo Switch in the future, and Ryozo Tsujimoto was able to tell us: "There are no plans at the moment to bring the original Monster Hunter Stories to the Nintendo Switch, but if anyone is worried that they need to catch up on the story because it's directly related or that they won't understand to enjoy the new game, I can put that fear to rest because there's a brand new protagonist and a new storyline." Tsujimoto continued: "While its set in the same world, the game has absolutely been designed so that players can jump straight into Monster Hunter Stories 2."

When speaking to two developers we were also able to learn more about the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, and you can read our initial impressions here.

Monster Hunter StoriesScore

REVIEW. Written by Juan A. Fonseca

"Monster Hunter Stories is a rather lightweight adventure, but it's loaded with content and fully stocked with solid mechanics."



