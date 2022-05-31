There are no current plans for Top Gun 3

HQ

Surely no one has missed that one of the most iconic movies of the 80s just got a proper sequel and became a huge success right of the bat. We are off course talking about Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently breaking all kinds of records, and has enjoyed the best global opening of any Tom Cruise movie, beating his old record with The Mummy.

But this doesn't mean a third movie is guaranteed. After all, Top Gun premiered in 1986 and we had to wait until 2022 for the sequel. Speaking to Deadline, the Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer explains that Top Gun 2 "never really got that close; we never had a script, never had ideas", and this might be the case for the next Top Gun as well.

Even though Bruckheimer does not rule anything out, he says that there are no immediate plans to do Top Gun 3 and just adds "Let's ride this wave", referring to the popularity of Maverick. While this is Hollywood after all, we expect a third movie will get made eventually, but it seems like we will have to wait quite some time for it.