Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

There are no current plans for Hogwarts Legacy DLC

You'd expect something considering the huge success of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hogwarts Legacy has been dominating gaming sales charts even before it officially released. But, it seems that despite this success, the developers at Avalanche Software don't have a plan for some DLC content currently.

Speaking with IGN, Hogwarts Legacy's game director Alan Tew said the studio has been "really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC."

Even though Hogwarts Legacy is a long game, many have already blasted through the content that is there and want more. With Avalanche taking the time to ensure the game is as good as it can be in its current state, there might not be anything DLC-related for a while.

But, there's always hope, and with the success of Hogwarts Legacy speaking for itself, we can only imagine WB Games is pushing for an expansion of some kind or even a full-blown sequel somewhere down the line.

What do you think they should include in Hogwarts Legacy DLC?

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts

0
Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



Loading next content