There are no current plans for Hogwarts Legacy DLC

Hogwarts Legacy has been dominating gaming sales charts even before it officially released. But, it seems that despite this success, the developers at Avalanche Software don't have a plan for some DLC content currently.

Speaking with IGN, Hogwarts Legacy's game director Alan Tew said the studio has been "really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC."

Even though Hogwarts Legacy is a long game, many have already blasted through the content that is there and want more. With Avalanche taking the time to ensure the game is as good as it can be in its current state, there might not be anything DLC-related for a while.

But, there's always hope, and with the success of Hogwarts Legacy speaking for itself, we can only imagine WB Games is pushing for an expansion of some kind or even a full-blown sequel somewhere down the line.

What do you think they should include in Hogwarts Legacy DLC?