There are no current plans at Warner Bros. for The Penguin Season 2

HQ

Whenever a film or limited series proves to be a hit, chances are studios are going to want to franchise it. Take a look at Shogun, for example. The 2024 phenomenon covered the original book in its limited series, but now has two more seasons to fill.

A lot of people assumed The Penguin would take a similar route, however in an interview with Deadline, the CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group Channing Dungey said that there are no current plans for a Season 2 of the show.

"It was very much designed as a limited series," said Dungey, noting that stars and other people involved have said they wanted to do more. "But I would never say never. I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn't want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team. I would say it's definitely a possibility, but there's nothing in the works at the moment."

So, nothing immediate to look forward to, but don't count another season of The Penguin out just yet. We'll likely see Colin Farrell's version of the Batman villain return in The Batman sequel, and there's hope Cristin Milioti could return in the films as well.