There are hundreds of cheap games in the Xbox Spring Sale

As we previously have reported, both Nintendo and Sony are running their own spring sales right now, and just before the weekend, Microsoft started their with discounts up to 70% on selected games, but also hardware such as consoles, subscriptions, and controllers (including €5/£5 cheaper Design Lab controllers).

We have browsed the 25 pages of games included in this spring sale, and have picked out a few titles that we think are especially good for the current price:

• Borderlands 3 - 50%

• Mortal Kombat 11 - 60% off

• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 35% off

• South Park: The Stick of Truth + South Park: The Fractured but Whole (bundle) - 67% off

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 40% off

Head over this way and take a look for yourself, and please share your best bargains and recommendations for fellow Gamereactor users in the comments section. The sale runs until April 13.