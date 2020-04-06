Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Borderlands 3

There are hundreds of cheap games in the Xbox Spring Sale

If you're looking to bag a bargain to keep you busy in the coming weeks and months, now would be a good time to strike, on Xbox at least.

As we previously have reported, both Nintendo and Sony are running their own spring sales right now, and just before the weekend, Microsoft started their with discounts up to 70% on selected games, but also hardware such as consoles, subscriptions, and controllers (including €5/£5 cheaper Design Lab controllers).

We have browsed the 25 pages of games included in this spring sale, and have picked out a few titles that we think are especially good for the current price:

• Borderlands 3 - 50%
• Mortal Kombat 11 - 60% off
• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 35% off
• South Park: The Stick of Truth + South Park: The Fractured but Whole (bundle) - 67% off
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 40% off

Head over this way and take a look for yourself, and please share your best bargains and recommendations for fellow Gamereactor users in the comments section. The sale runs until April 13.

Borderlands 3

Related texts



Loading next content