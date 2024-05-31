There are currently 5 million people playing Fallout on a daily basis

HQ

When Amazon's superb Fallout series premiered last month, interest in the games skyrocketed, something we have reported on several times - which has now led to an impressive milestone.

The official Fallout Instagram account has now announced that enough new Vault Dwellers have been added for Fallout 76 to reach the 20 million player milestone. A Variety article also reveals that game engagement has increased by an astounding 600%, bringing the total number of people playing Fallout to around five million - every day.

Bethesda veteran and Fallout guru Todd Howard (who was also the executive producer of the TV series) comments that he has never seen anything like it:

"Depending on the 'Fallout' game, you're looking at a 4-6x increase in daily players, which is beyond anything I've ever seen in my 30 years of doing this."

Impressive and well deserved. Season two of the TV series is already confirmed so we assume that the high interest in Fallout will continue for a long time, despite the fact that there seems to be no game on the way in the foreseeable future.