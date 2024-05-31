English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

There are currently 5 million people playing Fallout on a daily basis

The acclaimed TV series led to a 600% player increase in the video games, with Fallout 76 reaching a 20 million milestone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Amazon's superb Fallout series premiered last month, interest in the games skyrocketed, something we have reported on several times - which has now led to an impressive milestone.

The official Fallout Instagram account has now announced that enough new Vault Dwellers have been added for Fallout 76 to reach the 20 million player milestone. A Variety article also reveals that game engagement has increased by an astounding 600%, bringing the total number of people playing Fallout to around five million - every day.

Bethesda veteran and Fallout guru Todd Howard (who was also the executive producer of the TV series) comments that he has never seen anything like it:

"Depending on the 'Fallout' game, you're looking at a 4-6x increase in daily players, which is beyond anything I've ever seen in my 30 years of doing this."

Impressive and well deserved. Season two of the TV series is already confirmed so we assume that the high interest in Fallout will continue for a long time, despite the fact that there seems to be no game on the way in the foreseeable future.

Fallout 76
Enhance the image by clicking on it, it's filled with wonderful details.

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content