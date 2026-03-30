There are Code: Veronica clues in Resident Evil Requiem

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There have been persistent rumors that Capcom's next Resident Evil remake will be the Dreamcast classic Code: Veronica, but these are based solely on unverified information from insiders, which, after all, is far from 100% reliable. But perhaps there are actually clues about what's to come from more official sources, as Kotaku has noted that there are potential hints about the game in Resident Evil Requiem.

They mention, in particular, that the game features a bottle of liquor called Avernico - which is an anagram for Veronica. There are also other clues, though these are more or less far-fetched and potentially point to remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil 6 as well. It's worth mentioning in this context that Capcom has a long history of including clues like these about upcoming games, so even if some of Kotaku's evidence bears the hallmarks of wishful thinking from fans, the Avernico bottle is particularly suspicious, don't you think?