There are already five Pragmata game guides available which look a whole lot like AI slop

Vigilant Resetera users have noticed a new way of using AI in the gaming world, which we think is worth mentioning or perhaps rather warning about. Amazon is selling guides for Capcom's title Pragmata, which in itself is not that exciting, as game guides are almost as old a concept as video games themselves.

What is a little strange here, however, is that Pragmata has not yet been released. Even though it was recently brought forward by a week to April 17, there is still over a month to go before the launch. A quick look at the guides show that the covers are definitely not official and don't even resemble Pragmata, which is a very clear sign of cheap AI slop.

The books are available in several major languages, and you can read an excerpt from them here. How accurate they turn out to be remains to be seen when Capcom actually releases the game, but until then, we urge caution. The idea that there would be five complete unofficial guides for a game that is a month and a half away seems highly unlikely, to say the least, and the risk is that you will not get what you pay for, but rather AI slop created from Wikipedia and previews.