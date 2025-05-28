Theories surrounding Lamine Yamal's father mysterious '19.3' post on Instagram: from his salary to a Coran verse

HQ

FC Barcelona announced yesterday a contract renewal for Lamine Yamal: the teenager superstar will remain at Barça until June 31, 2031 (and he will only be 23 by then). Alongside the official announcement, Lamine's father Mounir Nasraoui, with over one million followers on Instagram, posted on stories a picture of himself and his son with the numbers 19.3.

Those numbers have sparked a conversation and debate across fans and Spanish media, with nobody really knowing what they mean. One could think they are related somehow to Yamal's new salary when he turns 18 on July 13. Naturally, the blaugrana club did not reveal specific details about his new salary, although it was reported by some outlets that his salary would be 8 million euros per year. Could 19,3 million be his total net salary adding bonus?

Another theory thown around is that the number has nothing to do with money, and has symbolic implications. 19 is the number on Lamine's jersey, and 3 is the number of titles he has won with Barça this year. But the prevailing theory for many fans is that he wrote 19.3 is reference to a Coran verse, which describes a prayer from Zechariah asking for a righteous son to continue his mission.