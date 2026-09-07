Theo James promises The Gentlemen's third season will "shoot very, very soon"

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While The Gentlemen has only just returned to Netflix, it seems like the long wait fans had to sit through between the first and second season will not be repeated another time. This comes as lead star Theo James has spoken briefly about the filming schedule for the already greenlit third season, noting production will be commencing almost right away.

In an interview with ScreenRant, James outlined the following: "We're going to shoot very, very soon, kind of almost imminently. Different locations it's going to go to, new places, new characters, and expanding the world even more. And, you know, some of that darkness, we've expanded that too. So it gets pretty, pretty gnarly."

There's no firm window or date in place as of yet for The Gentlemen's return, but if production begins soon (and potentially even concludes by the end of 2026), that would leave a chance for a late 2027 premiere, or more likely an early 2028 debut for the streaming giant.

Are you up to date with The Gentlemen and are you excited for additional episodes?