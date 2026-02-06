Theo James leads the ultimate heist in star-studded Fuze

We've just been shown a full look at the upcoming action-thriller film known as Fuze. This is a theatrical flick that brings together a star-studded cast and the director of Hell or High Water, David Mackenzie, for an intense outing that sees London rocked by an unexploded World War II bomb and a violent diamond heist.

The premise for the film is quite simple, as it's all about misdirection. The bomb captures the attention of law enforcement attempting to protect civilians, while the heist happens elsewhere in the city under the nose of the police.

The synopsis explains: "A huge police operation is put into action to evacuate thousands of local residents. Amidst the chaos of the situation a group of men, under the guidance of diamond-expert Karalis (Theo James), are hiding out in a basement within the evacuation zone. With emergency services stretched to the limit and the bomb ready to explode, the group begin an audacious jewel heist under cover of the ultimate distraction."

Beyond featuring Theo James, this flick has some other major names, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Sam Worthington. With the premiere, at the least the UK one, planned for April 3, you can see the trailer for Fuze below.