TheBurntPeanut won't do a face reveal even when offered $1 million by MrBeast

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One of the most popular streamers of today is TheBurntPeanut, an individual who uses Vtuber technology to hide his real face from his fans, instead having his eyes and mouth overlaid onto a peanut. As the influencer operates as such, many are interested in knowing if he will ever do a face reveal, even when offered a hefty sum of cash to complete the feat.

In a recent stream including MrBeast, as noticed by Dexerto, TheBurntPeanut was asked by the wealthy creator if he'd do a face reveal for $1 million, to which Peanut responded with a very clear and firm denial.

MrBeast asks "if someone offers you $1 million dollars, would you show your face?" before asking "would you peel the skin back on the peanut?"

TheBurntPeanut then replied: "If someone offered you a million dollars, would you peel the skin off your face? Brother, you just want to torture me, live on stream? No! I'm not going to mutilate myself for dollars! Geez Louise, MrBeast, me and my peanut people have been persecuted for far too long with the likes of you."

Would you like to see TheBurntPeanut do a face reveal?