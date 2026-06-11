TheBurntPeanut reveals he's going to be in Fortnite

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Following on from recent rumours and teasers that TheBurntPeanut was to be featured in Fortnite as a part of the latest season of the game, the streamer has now confirmed this to be accurate and that he will be present in Epic Games' battle royale, although perhaps not as you might expect.

TheBurntPeanut is debuting in Fortnite in the form of a sprite-like character that can be found in-game through chests or by taking him from the corpses of defeated foes. As per Dexerto, the sprite is regarded as one of the rarest in the game and has a very low drop rate of just 1.5%, with the caveat that it brings a loot buff, increasing the items you get when defeating a player, even potentially offering Mythic loot.

The good news is that if you manage to find a TheBurntPeanut sprite and proceed to extract it at one of the few extraction sites around the map, you'll then be able to bring him into other future games and even plant the chap in the mech skin to effectively unlock a proper skin related to the character.

Will you be hunting for TheBurntPeanut sprite?